Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 13, 2019)

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 6.00 (60%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



The dividend, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited /dispatched to the respective shareholders within 30 days of the date of AGM.

