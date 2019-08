Pursuant Clause 47 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015,we herewith enclose a copy of newspaper advertisement of the Notice of Board Meeting for taking on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30,2019

Pdf Link: De Nora India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com