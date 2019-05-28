Deccan Cements Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.75/- (75%) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 for approval of the Shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Deccan Cements Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com