Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith enclosing the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2019 and Report of Auditors on the said Results, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, along with the declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the said Regulations.



Further the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.75 /- (75%) per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2019 for approval of the Shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:45 A.M. and concluded at 1:25 P.M.



Pdf Link: Deccan Cements Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com