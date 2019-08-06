The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 6th August, 2019, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters:



1. Approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, and limited review report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



2. Reconstituted the following Board Committees:



Stakeholders Relationship and Share Transfer Committee:

i. Dr. S. A. Dave, Chairman

ii. Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan, Member

iii. Ms. P. Parvathi, Member



Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

i. Mr. Umesh Shrivastava, Chairman

ii. Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan, Member

iii. Mr. J. Narayanamurty, Member



Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

i. Mr. K. P. Singh, Chairman

ii. Dr. S. A. Dave, Member

iii. Ms. P. Parvathi, Member



Pdf Link: Deccan Cements Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com