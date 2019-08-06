The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 6th August, 2019, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters:
1. Approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, and limited review report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
2. Reconstituted the following Board Committees:
Stakeholders Relationship and Share Transfer Committee:
i. Dr. S. A. Dave, Chairman
ii. Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan, Member
iii. Ms. P. Parvathi, Member
Nomination and Remuneration Committee:
i. Mr. Umesh Shrivastava, Chairman
ii. Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan, Member
iii. Mr. J. Narayanamurty, Member
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:
i. Mr. K. P. Singh, Chairman
ii. Dr. S. A. Dave, Member
iii. Ms. P. Parvathi, Member
Pdf Link:
Deccan Cements Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com