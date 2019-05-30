Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.05.2019.

The following is the outcome of the B M held on 30.05.2019



1) The Board has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.03.2019

2) Attached the scan copy of the Audited Financial Results

and the Independent Auditors Report for the qtr ended on 31.03.2019

Pdf Link: Deccan Polypacks Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com