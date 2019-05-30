Deccan Polypacks Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.05.2019.
The following is the outcome of the B M held on 30.05.2019

1) The Board has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.03.2019
2) Attached the scan copy of the Audited Financial Results
and the Independent Auditors Report for the qtr ended on 31.03.2019

Published on May 30, 2019
Deccan Polypacks Ltd

