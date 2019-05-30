Decillion Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Newspaper Publication of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Decillion Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Decillion Finance Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor