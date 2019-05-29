Decillion Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on date i.e. 29.05.2019 is enclosed.
Further the Board Meeting commenced at 7.40 P.M. and concluded at 8.05 P.M.

Pdf Link: Decillion Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Decillion Finance Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor