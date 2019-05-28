Deep Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors in its meeting dated 28.05.2019 has Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 1.5/- per face value of share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to the approval of the shareholders at their ensuing General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Deep Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Deep Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.