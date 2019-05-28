Deep Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors in its meeting dated 28.05.2019 has Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 1.5/- per face value of share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to the approval of the shareholders at their ensuing General Meeting.

