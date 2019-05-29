We Hereby inform that the board in its meeting held on 29th May 2019 appointed Ms. Monika Jain and Mr. Arihant Kumar Jain as Additional Whole Time Director of the company with effect from 1st day of June, 2019.



Kindly acknowledge receipt and take the same on your record.



Thanking you



Pdf Link: Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com