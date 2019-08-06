This is in compliance with the Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing with the securities of the Company shall remain closed for Promoters, Directors and other Employees covered under the Code from 6th August, 2019 to 15th August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Kindly acknowledge receipt and take the same on your record.

Thanking you.



Pdf Link: Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com