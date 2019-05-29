With reference to the above captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 at the Registered office of the Company which was commenced at 01:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:00 p.m., has inter alia considered and approved the followings:-



Resignation of Hetal Prakash Vachhani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Devhari Exports (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com