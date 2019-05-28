Devhari Exports (India) Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

As there is reschedule in the board meeting there is change in Book closure date which are now as follows:

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the closure of the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all designated employees and directors of the Company is now extended till June 02, 2019. The trading window shall re-open on June 03, 2019 onwards.

Published on May 28, 2019
