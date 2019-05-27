Devine Impex Ltd. - Appointment Of Company Secretary

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Mr. Anil Jain has been appointed as Company secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company.

