Pursuant to regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith notice published in Freepress Newspaper (English Edition) and Choutha Sansar Newspaper (Hindi Edition) on Saturday, 03rd August, 2019 informing members of the company regarding conveying 27th Annual General Meeting on Friday, 30th August, 2019 at 1:30 PM at "VELOCITY", 18-A Scheme No 94 C, Ring Road, Indore (M.P.) 452010 and remote e-voting facility offered to the members.

Pdf Link: Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com