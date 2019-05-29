This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company at -"Velocity", 18-A Scheme No 94 C, Ring Road, Indore MP 452010, to inter alia, transacted the following items of business other than regular administrative and operational business:



1.Considered & approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31stMarch, 2019.

2.Taken on record Auditors Report along with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3.Considered Appointment of Mr. Murlidharan Pillai, CFO of the Company as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-2020.

The Board has also discussed the other operational, financial and administrative matters in detail and passed the necessary resolutions.



Pdf Link: Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com