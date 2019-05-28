Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. - Clarification sought from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

The Exchange has sought clarification from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd on May 28, 2019, with reference to news appeared in economictimes.indiatimes.com dated May 28, 2019 quoting "Lookout notice against DHFL promoters over non-existent shell companies "

The reply is awaited.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

