Dhanada Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for 2Nd Board Meeting 13Th August 2019

DHANADA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To confirm the minutes of the last Board Meeting held on 30th May 19.

To consider an Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 19.

To take on record Limited Review Report of Auditors in respect of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 19.

To consider the draft of the report of directors for the year ended on 31st March 19 and annexures thereto.

To appoint Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2019 - 20 pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

To appoint Secretarial Auditor pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013.

To fix the date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March 19 and approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting

To recommend the re-appointment of Mr. S. G. Kale (DIN 00150957) as an Independent Director of the Company for a further consecutive term of 5 years pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 152 of the Companies Act, 2013

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com