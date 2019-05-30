

This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Limited held on Thursday the 30th day of May, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors:



1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 (Attached)

2. Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 (Attached)

3. Appointment of M/s. Baheti & Gupta, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Read With 33(3)(C)Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com