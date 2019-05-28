Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co.Ltd. - Board recommends Special Centenary Year (1919 to 2019) Dividend

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a "Special Centenary Year (1919 to 2019)" Dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity
share, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in the month of September 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
