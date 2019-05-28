Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a "Special Centenary Year (1919 to 2019)" Dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity

share, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in the month of September 2019.

Pdf Link: Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co.Ltd. - Board recommends Special Centenary Year (1919 to 2019) Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com