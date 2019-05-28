Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 on "Disclosure of the impact of Audit Qualifications by Listed Entities", we would like to confirm that M/s Rahul Gautam Divan & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the above financial results.

Financial results (Standalone) for the 4th Quarter and 12 months results.

Pdf Link: Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com