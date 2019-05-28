Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 on "Disclosure of the impact of Audit Qualifications by Listed Entities", we would like to confirm that M/s Rahul Gautam Divan & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the above financial results.
Financial results (Standalone) for the 4th Quarter and 12 months results.

Published on May 28, 2019
