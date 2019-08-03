Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached please find the cuttings of the advertisement of Notice of Board Meeting published as per Regulation 47(1)(a) of SEBI(LODR), Regulations 2015 in leading English newspaper (Active Times) and in Regional language newspaper (The Globle times) on 03rd August, 2019 w.r.t. the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 10th August, 2019.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com