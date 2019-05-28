Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. - Declaration Pursuant To The Regulation 33(3)(D)Of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,
Further to the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2019,please find a declaration pursuant to the regulation 33(3)(d)of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in connection with the aforesaid results.

Pdf Link: Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. - Declaration Pursuant To The Regulation 33(3)(D)Of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.