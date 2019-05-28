Dear Sir/ Madam,

Further to the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2019,please find a declaration pursuant to the regulation 33(3)(d)of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in connection with the aforesaid results.

Pdf Link: Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. - Declaration Pursuant To The Regulation 33(3)(D)Of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com