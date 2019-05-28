Dear Sir / Maam

The Board of Directors of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited (the "Company") at its meeting held today

i.e. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, has, inter-alia, approved the Audited financial results of the

Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and have taken on record the auditors

reports thereon;

In compliance with Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of the Listing Regulations, please

find enclosed the following:

1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended

31 st March, 2019 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31 st March, 2019.

2. The Independent Auditors Report on quarterly financial results and year to date financial results

for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, duly issued by the Statutory Auditors

of the Company.

4. A declaration pursuant to the regulation 33(3)(d)of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Trading Window for the Companys shares was closed from 03rd April 2019 to 30th May, 2019,

will reopen on 31st May 2019.



Pdf Link: Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com