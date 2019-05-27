This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019, the Board has, inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and the Audit Report thereof.



The meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 04: 15 p.m.



Pdf Link: Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com