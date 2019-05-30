Dhruv Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier Intimation letter dated 08th May, 2019 regarding the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, to be held on 30th May, 2019 to consider and approve audited financials of the Company for the half year and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

The Board Meeting is adjourned due to lack of quorum and the Chairman approved and taken the decision for adjournment of the said meeting. Now adjourned meeting will be held on Thursday, 06th June, 2019 at same time and same place (i.e. at 04:00 p.m. at registered office of the Company i.e. Chawl No.-1, RN-2, Amba Mata Mandir Compound,

Near Italiya Comp, Veetbhatti, Goregaon East, Mumbai-400063.) to consider and approve audited financials of the Company for the half year and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Dhruv Wellness Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Sub: Intimation Regarding Adjournment Of The Board Of Directors Meeting On 30Th May, 2019 Due To Lack Of Quorum.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com