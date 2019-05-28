Dhunseri Investments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., 28th May, 2019, inter alia, have considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
