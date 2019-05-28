Dhunseri Investments Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 28, 2019)

Dhunseri Investments Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommend declaration of Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company @ of Rs. 1.50 per share for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Dhunseri Investments Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 28, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Dhunseri Investments Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.