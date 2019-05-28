Dhunseri Investments Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommend declaration of Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company @ of Rs. 1.50 per share for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Dhunseri Investments Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 28, 2019)

