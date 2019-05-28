Dhunseri Investments Ltd. - Book Closure For 22Nd AGM

This is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 22nd August, 2019, till Wednesday, 28th August, 2019, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend and ensuing the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Published on May 28, 2019
