Dhunseri Ventures Ltd - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 14, 2019)

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended declaration of dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company at Rs. 4.00 per share. The cut-off date for dividend is August 07, 2019.



The aforesaid dividend to the Equity Shareholders, if approved at the forthcoming AGM will be paid on 19th /20th August, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com