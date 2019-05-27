Dhunseri Ventures Ltd - Corporate Action-Fixes Closure For Payment Of Dividend And Annual General Meeting

Closure of register of Members from 8th August, 2019 to 14th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
