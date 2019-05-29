With reference to our outcome of meeting of the board of directors of the company dated April 26, 2019, we

hereby enclose a copy of postal ballot notice dated April 26, 2019 (Postal Ballot Notice) and postal

ballot form.



The Postal Ballot Notice, along with other relevant documents, are being sent to all the members whose

name appears in the register of members/beneficial owners as on Friday, May 24, 2019 (Cut-off date),

seeking their approval as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice.



The Company has engaged services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for the purpose of

providing e-voting facility to all its members. The voting through postal ballot and e-voting will commence

from Friday, May 31, 2019 at 09.00 Hours (IST) and shall end on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 17.00 Hours

(IST). The result of postal ballot will be announced on or before July 1, 2019.



The above information will also be made available on the website of the Company: http://www.dicindialtd.co/corporate-news

Pdf Link: Dic India Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com