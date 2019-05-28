Diksat Transworld Ltd - Filing Of PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) And 10 Of The LODR

Dear sir
please find attached the PCS certificate under Regulation 40(9) and (10) of the LODR regulations. We have not filed it in time since the company secretary and compliance officer (myself) was out of the country from April last week to this date. As we cannot access the system without a password I have not filed the same. Kindly condone the delay. We have no transfer or transmission pending as on 31/03/2019.
kindly do the needful.
Regards
MUthukumar.B

Pdf Link: Diksat Transworld Ltd - Filing Of PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) And 10 Of The LODR

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.