Dear sir

please find attached the PCS certificate under Regulation 40(9) and (10) of the LODR regulations. We have not filed it in time since the company secretary and compliance officer (myself) was out of the country from April last week to this date. As we cannot access the system without a password I have not filed the same. Kindly condone the delay. We have no transfer or transmission pending as on 31/03/2019.

kindly do the needful.

Regards

MUthukumar.B

Pdf Link: Diksat Transworld Ltd - Filing Of PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) And 10 Of The LODR

