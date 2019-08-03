Intimation about the schedule of a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss the announcement of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements)Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, as amended thereof from time to time, we would like to inform you that the Company has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss about the financial performance of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on August 5, 2019 at 06.00 pm.

Pdf Link: Dilip Buildcon Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com