Pursuant to regulation 46(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclose herewith a copy of the Investor Presentation for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which will be uploaded to our website http://www.dilipbuildcon.com

Pdf Link: Dilip Buildcon Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com