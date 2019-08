With reference to the mail received from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. dated August 01, 2019, seeking clarification regarding announcement made by the Company on July 30, 2019, where the company has been declared L-1 bidder by the Water Resources Department for the project in the state of Jharkhand.





