Dilip Buildcon Ltd - Execution Of The EPC Agreement With The National Highways Authority Of India For Varanasi - Dagamagpur (Pkg-1) Section Of NH-7 On EPC Mode Valued At Rs. 670.50 Crore In The State Of Uttar Pradesh.

In continuation to our announcement dated February 28, 2018 and in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Company has executed the EPC Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for Varanasi - Dagamagpur (Pkg-1) Section of NH-7 on EPC Mode in the State of Uttar Pradesh.



Execution Of The EPC Agreement With The National Highways Authority Of India For Varanasi - Dagamagpur (Pkg-1) Section Of NH-7 On EPC Mode Valued At Rs. 670.50 Crore In The State Of Uttar Pradesh.

