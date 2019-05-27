Dion Global Solutions Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Dion Global Solutions Limited has informed BSE regarding the proposed Press Release Dion CFO Gopala Subramanium named Fintech CFO of the Year 2019 at Acquisition International Global CFO Excellence Awards.

Published on May 27, 2019
Dion Global Solutions Ltd

