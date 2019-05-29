Dion Global Solutions Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 29, 2019 is attached herewith.

