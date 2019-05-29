Disa India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Few of our shareholders have reported the loss of physical share certificates and hence requested us to issue duplicate share certificates. After following the prescribed procedure, we have issued the duplicate share certificates as under:

Pdf Link: Disa India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Disa India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor