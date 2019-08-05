A shareholder of our Company has reported the loss of physical share certificates and hence requested us to issue the duplicate share certificates in her name. The details are as under:



PARTICULARS DETAILS

Shareholder Name Rukmini Waman Gokhale J/w Neela Kamlakar Gokhale

Folio No. R000646

Share Certificate No. 2688, 2951

Distinctive Numbers 877601-877700 &

903901-904000

Number of shares 200



Duplicate share certificates will be issued subject to receipt of relevant documents in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Kindly note the above intimation as disclosure of information as per Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Disa India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com