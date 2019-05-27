Newspaper Advertisement regarding Publication Financial Results



This is in continuation to our communication dated May 24, 2019, wherein the Company had duly submitted the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 of the financial year 2018-19, in the format specified under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 together with the Earning Release, declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations and Auditors Report (on Standalone and Consolidated financial statements).



In this regard, please find enclosed herewith extract of Financial Results of the Company duly advertised in two newspapers viz. Business Standard (All Editions) in English and Navshakti (Mumbai Edition) in Marathi on May 25, 2019.



Pdf Link: Dish Tv India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com