This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, which Commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:50 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda:



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2019 along with report of Statutory Auditors.



Pdf Link: Disha Resources Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com