Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019, inter alia, to consider, take on record and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



In view of the same, we would like to inform you further to our intimation dated 28th June, 2019 that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will open from 16th August, 2019. The Trading Window would remain closed from 1st July, 2019 to 15th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for dealing in Securities of the Company by all the Directors, Designated Persons and their immediate relative(s).



Pdf Link: Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for REGULATION 29: INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com