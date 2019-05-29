Divinus Fabrics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors has inducted Ms. Aayesha Imran Shaikh as an Additional Director
(Category: Non Executive & Independent) pursuant to the provision of the Companies Act, 2013

Pdf Link: Divinus Fabrics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Divinus Fabrics Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor