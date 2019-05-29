This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 have considered and approved, inter-alia, the following business(s):



1. Consideration and Approval Standalone Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. (Copy Enclosed)



2. The Board considered and took on record, the Audit Report on Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 as placed by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Copy Enclosed)



3. Declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report on annual financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. (Copy Enclosed)



4. The Board had appointed Tanay Ojha & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2018-19.



5. The Board took note of Statement of Investor Complaints/Grievances given Under Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.



6. The Board had appointed Ms. Aayesha Imran Shaikh(DIN:06668559) as Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive & Independent) of the Company w.e.f. May 29, 2019. (Brief profile of Ms. Aayesha Imran Shaikh Enclosed)



Pdf Link: Divinus Fabrics Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com