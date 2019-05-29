Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Divya Jyoti industries limited hereby submit outcome of the Board meeting held on 29th May 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company whereby Audited financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 were approved and taken on record.

Pdf Link: Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd

