Pursuant to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby are providing the statement of deviation and variation in utilization of funds raised through IPO as mentioned in the prospectus of the Company.



The statement has been reviewed by Audit committee of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May, 2019.



The Certificate for fund utilization which is received from Goyal Sanjay & Associates, Chartered Accountant is enclosed herewith.



It is also noted that there is no deviation in utilization of issue proceeds of IPO.



Kindly take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Dolfin Rubbers Ltd - Statement Of No Deviation And/Or Variation In Utilization Of Public Proceeds Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

