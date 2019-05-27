Dollar Industries Ltd - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 30, 2019)

Dollar Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend @ 85% i.e. Rs. 1.70 per Equity Shares of the Face Value Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, of the Company for the financial year 2018-19 and the Dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com