Donear Industries Ltd. - Appointment Of Company Secretary

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 30th May, 2019 have approved Appointment of Ms. Poonam Barsaiyan as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 30th May, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com